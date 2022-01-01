Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve chicken salad

Home Slice Pizza image

 

Home Slice Pizza

2000 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$12.00
Slick's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slick's

309 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Sesame Chicken Salad$14.00
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe

4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (2182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Chicken Salad$10.00
Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Greek Plate Gyro

811 Market St., Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
Cashew image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cashew

149 River Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (795 reviews)
Takeout
"Chicken" Salad 16oz$13.75
Chicken Salad Croissant$14.50
"Chicken" Salad 8oz$7.00
Alimentari Cafe image

 

Alimentari Cafe

841 Chestnut St, Chattanooga

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.50
chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough, six-grain, or hoagie
Acropolis image

 

Acropolis

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Plate$14.00
Chicken with mayonnaise, grapes, and pecans on mixed greens and served with fresh fruit, pita, and orzo salad
Chicken Salad Plate$14.00
Chicken with mayonnaise, grapes, and pecans on mixed greens and served with fresh fruit, and pita
Greg's Sandwich Works image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Greg's Sandwich Works

6337 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.8 (337 reviews)
Takeout
6 oz Chicken Salad$3.99
Herman's Soul Food & Catering image

FRENCH FRIES

Herman's Soul Food & Catering

3821 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken House Salad$8.49
