Chicken salad in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve chicken salad
Home Slice Pizza
2000 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slick's
309 E Main St, Chattanooga
|Sesame Chicken Salad
|$14.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$10.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cashew
149 River Street, Chattanooga
|"Chicken" Salad 16oz
|$13.75
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$14.50
|"Chicken" Salad 8oz
|$7.00
Alimentari Cafe
841 Chestnut St, Chattanooga
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.50
chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough, six-grain, or hoagie
Acropolis
2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga
|Chicken Salad Plate
|$14.00
Chicken with mayonnaise, grapes, and pecans on mixed greens and served with fresh fruit, pita, and orzo salad
|Chicken Salad Plate
|$14.00
Chicken with mayonnaise, grapes, and pecans on mixed greens and served with fresh fruit, and pita
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Greg's Sandwich Works
6337 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga
|6 oz Chicken Salad
|$3.99