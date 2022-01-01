Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Home Slice Pizza

2000 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGAN CHICKEN TENDERS (V)$9.00
The closest vegan product we have found that taste like the real thing. A good dipping sauce is key!
More about Home Slice Pizza
Slick's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slick's

309 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
3 pc Chicken Tenders$11.00
4 pc Chicken Tenders$13.00
2 pc Chicken Tenders$9.00
More about Slick's
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Chicken Tenders$5.00
Three breaded and fried chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
More about Edley's BBQ
Item pic

 

Rain Thai bistro

6933 Lee Hwy. Suite 400, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chelsea's Chicken Tenders$9.00
More about Rain Thai bistro
Pickle Barrel image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pickle Barrel

1012 Market St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pickle-Brined Chicken Tenders$11.00
Chicken tenders marinated in pickle juice then deep fried or chargrilled. Served with tater tots or sidewinder fries.
More about Pickle Barrel
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina image

TACOS • TAPAS

Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (456 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders & Fries$6.00
Comes with three chicken tender strips and fries. Served with ketchup on the side.
More about Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
Herman's Soul Food & Catering image

FRENCH FRIES

Herman's Soul Food & Catering

3821 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Kid's Chicken Tenders$6.49
Chicken Tenders$8.99
More about Herman's Soul Food & Catering

