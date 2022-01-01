Chicken tenders in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Home Slice Pizza
2000 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga
|VEGAN CHICKEN TENDERS (V)
|$9.00
The closest vegan product we have found that taste like the real thing. A good dipping sauce is key!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slick's
309 E Main St, Chattanooga
|3 pc Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
|4 pc Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
|2 pc Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
Three breaded and fried chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
Rain Thai bistro
6933 Lee Hwy. Suite 400, Chattanooga
|Chelsea's Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pickle Barrel
1012 Market St, Chattanooga
|Pickle-Brined Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
Chicken tenders marinated in pickle juice then deep fried or chargrilled. Served with tater tots or sidewinder fries.
TACOS • TAPAS
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$6.00
Comes with three chicken tender strips and fries. Served with ketchup on the side.