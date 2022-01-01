Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Toast

Chattanooga restaurants that serve chili

Home Slice Pizza image

 

Home Slice Pizza

2000 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chili (V)$0.75
More about Home Slice Pizza
Slick's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slick's

309 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
More about Slick's
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe

4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (2182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cup$4.00
Chili Pie$7.00
More about The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
Cashew image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cashew

149 River Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (795 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Chili$7.50
Chili Mac$3.85
Cup Chili$3.85
More about Cashew
Item pic

 

Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy

818 Georgia Ave, Suite 114, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dawg$5.50
More about Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy
Alimentari Cafe image

 

Alimentari Cafe

841 Chestnut St, Chattanooga

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili - Bowl$4.75
Chili - Cup$3.50
More about Alimentari Cafe
Southside Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Southside Pizza

612 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
Takeout
4oz Side Of Cali Chilis$2.00
More about Southside Pizza
Pickle Barrel image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pickle Barrel

1012 Market St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Bowl$6.00
Hearty, chunky, with just the right amount of kick.
Chili Cheese Tots (SM)$5.50
Tots with our delicious chili and your choice of Queso or Shredded Cheddar.
More about Pickle Barrel
Greg's Sandwich Works image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Greg's Sandwich Works

6337 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.8 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Chili
Our made from scratch beef chili! So good
More about Greg's Sandwich Works
Banner pic

 

BARQUE

2309 East Main Street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Chili$6.99
Slow cooked in house, cheddar, sour cream, green onion.
Brisket Chili Frito Pie$7.49
A hearty portion of Brisket Chili served on a bed of Fritos Corn Chips, topped with shredded cheddar and sour cream.
More about BARQUE

