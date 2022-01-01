Chili in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve chili
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slick's
309 E Main St, Chattanooga
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga
|Chili Cup
|$4.00
|Chili Pie
|$7.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cashew
149 River Street, Chattanooga
|Bowl Chili
|$7.50
|Chili Mac
|$3.85
|Cup Chili
|$3.85
Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy
818 Georgia Ave, Suite 114, Chattanooga
|Chili Cheese Dawg
|$5.50
Alimentari Cafe
841 Chestnut St, Chattanooga
|Chili - Bowl
|$4.75
|Chili - Cup
|$3.50
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Southside Pizza
612 E Main St, Chattanooga
|4oz Side Of Cali Chilis
|$2.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pickle Barrel
1012 Market St, Chattanooga
|Chili Bowl
|$6.00
Hearty, chunky, with just the right amount of kick.
|Chili Cheese Tots (SM)
|$5.50
Tots with our delicious chili and your choice of Queso or Shredded Cheddar.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Greg's Sandwich Works
6337 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga
|Chili
Our made from scratch beef chili! So good