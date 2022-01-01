Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Chattanooga

Go
Chattanooga restaurants
Toast

Chattanooga restaurants that serve cobb salad

Cobb Salad image

 

Nic and Norman's Chattanooga

1386 Market St, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad Large$12.00
More about Nic and Norman's Chattanooga
Alimentari Cafe image

 

Alimentari Cafe

841 Chestnut St, Chattanooga

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mesquite Turkey Cobb Salad$7.75
Cobb Salad$7.95
romaine/iceberg blend, hard-boiled egg, crisp bacon, tomato, avocado, red onion, rotisserie chicken or oven roasted turkey with your choice of dressing: balsamic, ranch, bleu cheese, Greek, Caesar, or Italian
More about Alimentari Cafe
Item pic

 

Acropolis

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Cobb Salad$15.00
Diced grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, and egg over mixed spring greens with Greek ranch
Mediterranean Cobb Salad$14.00
Diced grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, and egg over mixed spring greens with Greek ranch
More about Acropolis

Browse other tasty dishes in Chattanooga

Mediterranean Salad

Spinach Salad

Enchiladas

Chicken Fajitas

Greek Salad

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Garden Salad

Map

More near Chattanooga to explore

Canton

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hixson

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Ooltewah

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Chickamauga

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston