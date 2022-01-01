Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Collard greens in
Chattanooga
/
Chattanooga
/
Collard Greens
Chattanooga restaurants that serve collard greens
FRENCH FRIES
Herman's Soul Food & Catering
3821 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga
Avg 4.4
(1012 reviews)
Collard Greens
$2.49
More about Herman's Soul Food & Catering
BARQUE
2309 East Main Street, Chattanooga
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
Slow cooked in house with plenty of bacon.
More about BARQUE
