Curry in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve curry

Main pic

 

Milk & Honey Chattanooga

135 N Market St, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Cauliflower Bowl$14.00
Quinoa, hummus, sweet potato, sauteed veggies, curry roasted cauliflower, pickled golden raisins, coconut broth, chili oil, fried chickpeas, cilantro.
The Bitter Alibi image

 

The Bitter Alibi

825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bang Bang Curry$10.50
Item pic

 

Rain Thai bistro

6933 Lee Hwy. Suite 400, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curry Spring Fried Rice$16.00
Stir fried Jasmine rice with egg, pineapple,
raisins, cashew nuts, peas, carrots, onions with
yellow curry paste
Rain's Thai Curry$15.00
Coconut base curry with tomatoes, pineapple,
peas, carrots, bell peppers, cashew nuts and
fresh basil
Panang Curry$15.00
Coconut peanut base curry cooked with bell peppers, peas, carrots, and fresh basil
Map

Map

