Curry in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve curry
Milk & Honey Chattanooga
135 N Market St, Chattanooga
|Curry Cauliflower Bowl
|$14.00
Quinoa, hummus, sweet potato, sauteed veggies, curry roasted cauliflower, pickled golden raisins, coconut broth, chili oil, fried chickpeas, cilantro.
Rain Thai bistro
6933 Lee Hwy. Suite 400, Chattanooga
|Curry Spring Fried Rice
|$16.00
Stir fried Jasmine rice with egg, pineapple,
raisins, cashew nuts, peas, carrots, onions with
yellow curry paste
|Rain's Thai Curry
|$15.00
Coconut base curry with tomatoes, pineapple,
peas, carrots, bell peppers, cashew nuts and
fresh basil
|Panang Curry
|$15.00
Coconut peanut base curry cooked with bell peppers, peas, carrots, and fresh basil