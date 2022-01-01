Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg salad sandwiches in
Chattanooga
/
Chattanooga
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Chattanooga restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Alimentari Cafe
841 Chestnut St, Chattanooga
Avg 5
(9 reviews)
Egg Salad Sandwich
$5.50
Egg salad, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough, six-grain, or hoagie
More about Alimentari Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Greg's Sandwich Works
6337 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga
Avg 4.8
(337 reviews)
6 oz Egg Salad
$3.99
More about Greg's Sandwich Works
