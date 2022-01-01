Enchiladas in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve enchiladas
Los 3 Amigos
3536 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga
|(1) Enchilada
|$2.50
|(3) Enchiladas
|$7.29
Mexiville Northshore
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C, Chattanooga
|Enchiladas Verde or Rojas
|$9.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with shredded cheese & salsa verde or rojas. Served with rice & beans.
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga
|Enchiladas Rojas
|$14.00
Our shredded Tinga chicken stuffed into three homemade, corn tortillas and covered with a delicious red chile Jalisco-style enchilada sauce. Also topped with oaxaca cheese, sour cream, romaine lettuce, queso fresco, onion, and radishes. Served with avocado slices and Mexican rice.
|Enchiladas de Mole
|$14.00
3 House-made corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with Mole negro, sour cream and toasted sesame seeds. Served with white rice. !!!ALLERGEN INFORMATION: CONTAINS NUTS, GLUTEN AND SESAME SEEDS!!!! (Also contains chicken stock.)