Enchiladas in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants that serve enchiladas

Los 3 Amigos image

 

Los 3 Amigos

3536 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
(1) Enchilada$2.50
(3) Enchiladas$7.29
More about Los 3 Amigos
Mexiville Northshore image

FRENCH FRIES

Mexiville Northshore

103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (1773 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Verde or Rojas$9.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with shredded cheese & salsa verde or rojas. Served with rice & beans.
More about Mexiville Northshore
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina image

TACOS • TAPAS

Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (456 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Rojas$14.00
Our shredded Tinga chicken stuffed into three homemade, corn tortillas and covered with a delicious red chile Jalisco-style enchilada sauce. Also topped with oaxaca cheese, sour cream, romaine lettuce, queso fresco, onion, and radishes. Served with avocado slices and Mexican rice.
Enchiladas de Mole$14.00
3 House-made corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with Mole negro, sour cream and toasted sesame seeds. Served with white rice. !!!ALLERGEN INFORMATION: CONTAINS NUTS, GLUTEN AND SESAME SEEDS!!!! (Also contains chicken stock.)
More about Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

