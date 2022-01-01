Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve fajitas

Los 3 Amigos image

 

Los 3 Amigos

3536 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$14.79
Shrimp Fajitas$16.99
More about Los 3 Amigos
Item pic

 

Greek Plate Gyro

811 Market St., Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Wrap$8.50
Gyro Fajitas Plate$14.00
Chicken Fajitas Plate$14.00
More about Greek Plate Gyro
Mexiville Northshore image

FRENCH FRIES

Mexiville Northshore

103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (1773 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas$12.99
Your choice of chicken, steak, or carnitas. Cooked with tomatoes, onions, & bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guac, sour cream, tomatoes, & three flour tortillas.
More about Mexiville Northshore
Item pic

TACOS • TAPAS

Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (456 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Chicken + Steak$19.00
8oz of Grilled Chicken & Steak (Feeds 1-2) All Fajitas come with sauteed bell peppers, caramelized onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice and re-fried beans and flour or corn tortillas.
Fajita Chicken$17.00
8oz of Grilled Chicken (Feeds 1-2 People) All Fajitas come with sauteed bell peppers, caramelized onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice and re-fried beans and flour or corn tortillas.
*Fajita Quesadilla Steak$12.00
Steak, cheese, bell peppers, and caramelized onions in a toasted flour tortilla. Comes with Pico de Gallo and sour cream.
More about Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

