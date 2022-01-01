Fajitas in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve fajitas
Los 3 Amigos
3536 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.79
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$16.99
Greek Plate Gyro
811 Market St., Chattanooga
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$8.50
|Gyro Fajitas Plate
|$14.00
|Chicken Fajitas Plate
|$14.00
Mexiville Northshore
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C, Chattanooga
|Fajitas
|$12.99
Your choice of chicken, steak, or carnitas. Cooked with tomatoes, onions, & bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guac, sour cream, tomatoes, & three flour tortillas.
TACOS • TAPAS
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga
|Fajita Chicken + Steak
|$19.00
8oz of Grilled Chicken & Steak (Feeds 1-2) All Fajitas come with sauteed bell peppers, caramelized onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice and re-fried beans and flour or corn tortillas.
|Fajita Chicken
|$17.00
8oz of Grilled Chicken (Feeds 1-2 People) All Fajitas come with sauteed bell peppers, caramelized onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice and re-fried beans and flour or corn tortillas.
|*Fajita Quesadilla Steak
|$12.00
Steak, cheese, bell peppers, and caramelized onions in a toasted flour tortilla. Comes with Pico de Gallo and sour cream.