Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Chattanooga

Go
Chattanooga restaurants
Toast

Chattanooga restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Main pic

 

Milk & Honey Chattanooga

135 N Market St, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, brioche.
More about Milk & Honey Chattanooga
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

405 Market Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (350 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Ruby Sunshine

Browse other tasty dishes in Chattanooga

Lasagna

Garden Salad

Grits

Fried Ravioli

Shrimp Fajitas

Caesar Salad

Tuna Salad

Chicken Fajitas

Map

More near Chattanooga to explore

Canton

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hixson

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Ooltewah

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Chickamauga

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston