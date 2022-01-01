Fried chicken sandwiches in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Milk & Honey Chattanooga
Milk & Honey Chattanooga
135 N Market St, Chattanooga
|Kid Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, brioche.
More about Ruby Sunshine
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
405 Market Street, Chattanooga
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**