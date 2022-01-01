Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

 

Home Slice Pizza

2000 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED PICKLES$7.00
Basket full of dill chips in our bold batter fried to perfection. Served with Cajun Ranch unless otherwise requested.
More about Home Slice Pizza
Slick's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slick's

309 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$9.00
More about Slick's
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.00
Highly addictive Fried Pickle Chips seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Edley’s Signature BBQ Rub. Served with Ranch.
More about Edley's BBQ
Item pic

 

Nic and Norman's Chattanooga

1386 Market St, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pickle Fries$11.00
More about Nic and Norman's Chattanooga

