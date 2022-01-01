Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Main pic

 

Milk & Honey Chattanooga

135 N Market St, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cali Grilled Chicken Bowl$15.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, sweet potato, qhole grains, beets, sauteed veggies + kale, arugula, feta, fresh herbs. Served with honey lime vinaigrette and chile garlic sauce.
Kid Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.00
More about Milk & Honey Chattanooga
The Daily Ration image

 

The Daily Ration

1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (993 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast$4.00
More about The Daily Ration
Grilled Chicken Wrap image

 

Greek Plate Gyro

811 Market St., Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.00
Grilled Chicken Plate$13.00
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
More about Greek Plate Gyro
Cashew image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cashew

149 River Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (795 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
House-made chicken salad with house pickles and "honey" mustard. Grilled in flour tortilla.
More about Cashew
Acropolis image

 

Acropolis

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sand$9.95
Marinated chicken, sautéed with onions and on pita bread with lettuce, tomato relish, and tzatziki sauce
More about Acropolis
Greg's Sandwich Works image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Greg's Sandwich Works

6337 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.8 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Sriracha Grilled Chicken Wheat$7.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, Grilled Chicken, Sriracha Sauce
Grilled Chicken Spinach$7.99
Lettuce, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olive, Mild Pepper, Tzatziki, Grilled Chicken
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken$7.99
Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Re Onion, Mild Peppers, Black Olive, Tzatziki Sauce, and Feta
More about Greg's Sandwich Works
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina image

TACOS • TAPAS

Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (456 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled chicken and cheese in a toasted flour tortilla. Comes with Pico de Gallo & sour cream on the side.
More about Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

