Grilled chicken in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Milk & Honey Chattanooga
135 N Market St, Chattanooga
|Cali Grilled Chicken Bowl
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, sweet potato, qhole grains, beets, sauteed veggies + kale, arugula, feta, fresh herbs. Served with honey lime vinaigrette and chile garlic sauce.
|Kid Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
The Daily Ration
1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$4.00
Greek Plate Gyro
811 Market St., Chattanooga
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.00
|Grilled Chicken Plate
|$13.00
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cashew
149 River Street, Chattanooga
|Grilled Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.00
House-made chicken salad with house pickles and "honey" mustard. Grilled in flour tortilla.
Acropolis
2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga
|Grilled Chicken Sand
|$9.95
Marinated chicken, sautéed with onions and on pita bread with lettuce, tomato relish, and tzatziki sauce
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Greg's Sandwich Works
6337 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga
|Sriracha Grilled Chicken Wheat
|$7.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, Grilled Chicken, Sriracha Sauce
|Grilled Chicken Spinach
|$7.99
Lettuce, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olive, Mild Pepper, Tzatziki, Grilled Chicken
|Mediterranean Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Re Onion, Mild Peppers, Black Olive, Tzatziki Sauce, and Feta