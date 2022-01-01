Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken wraps in
Chattanooga
/
Chattanooga
/
Grilled Chicken Wraps
Chattanooga restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
Greek Plate Gyro
811 Market St., Chattanooga
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$8.00
More about Greek Plate Gyro
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cashew
149 River Street, Chattanooga
Avg 4.7
(795 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Salad Wrap
$10.00
House-made chicken salad with house pickles and "honey" mustard. Grilled in flour tortilla.
More about Cashew
