Grilled steaks in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Los 3 Amigos image

 

Los 3 Amigos

3536 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak Quesadilla
More about Los 3 Amigos
Herman's Soul Food & Catering image

FRENCH FRIES

Herman's Soul Food & Catering

3821 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chopped Steak$14.99
Grilled Chopped Steak$14.99
Grilled Chopped Steak$14.99
More about Herman's Soul Food & Catering

