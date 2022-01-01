Lasagna in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Proof Bar & Incubator
Proof Bar & Incubator
422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga
|Farmers Lasagna
|$23.00
Old Spot Pork Bolognese, Mushroom, Swiss Chard, Spinach, Pasta, and Gruetli Cheese
More about Lupi's Pizza Pies
PIZZA
Lupi's Pizza Pies
1414 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga
|Veggie Lasagna
|$9.75
Fresh spinach, zucchini, and mushrooms layered with our red sauce, special cheese mixture, fresh herbs, and pasta noodles
|Lunch Veggie Lasagna
|$10.00
|Meaty Lasagna
|$9.75
Local ground beef and ground sausage layered with our red sauce, special cheese mixture, fresh herbs, and pasta noodles
More about Edley's BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga
|Brisket Lasagna
|$30.00
Lasagna noodles layered with Edley's signature smoked brisket, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese, onions and peppers. Topped with cheddar and jack cheese. 6 large portions. Heating from frozen takes about 1 hour and 30 minutes.