Lasagna in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve lasagna

Proof Bar & Incubator image

 

Proof Bar & Incubator

422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Farmers Lasagna$23.00
Old Spot Pork Bolognese, Mushroom, Swiss Chard, Spinach, Pasta, and Gruetli Cheese
Lupi's Pizza Pies image

PIZZA

Lupi's Pizza Pies

1414 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Lasagna$9.75
Fresh spinach, zucchini, and mushrooms layered with our red sauce, special cheese mixture, fresh herbs, and pasta noodles
Lunch Veggie Lasagna$10.00
Meaty Lasagna$9.75
Local ground beef and ground sausage layered with our red sauce, special cheese mixture, fresh herbs, and pasta noodles
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Lasagna$30.00
Lasagna noodles layered with Edley's signature smoked brisket, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese, onions and peppers. Topped with cheddar and jack cheese. 6 large portions. Heating from frozen takes about 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Acropolis image

 

Acropolis

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$12.00
Layers of pasta, seasoned ground sirloin, ricotta and marinara topped with mozzarella
Lasagna$15.50
Layers of pasta, seasoned ground sirloin, ricotta and marinara topped with mozzarella
