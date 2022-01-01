Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mixed green salad in
Chattanooga
/
Chattanooga
/
Mixed Green Salad
Chattanooga restaurants that serve mixed green salad
The Daily Ration
1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga
Avg 4.5
(993 reviews)
Mixed Green Salad
$4.00
More about The Daily Ration
TACOS • TAPAS
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga
Avg 4.6
(456 reviews)
*Mixed Greens Salad
$10.80
Mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, radishes, yellow bell pepper, red onion, queso fresco and your choice of salad dressing.
More about Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
Browse other tasty dishes in Chattanooga
Veggie Burritos
Muffins
Meatball Subs
French Fries
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Grits
Grilled Steaks
More near Chattanooga to explore
Canton
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Rome
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Cartersville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hixson
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Ooltewah
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Tullahoma
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Chickamauga
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Knoxville
Avg 4.5
(126 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(264 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(849 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston