Nachos in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve nachos

Slick's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slick's

309 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Nachos$13.00
More about Slick's
The Daily Ration image

 

The Daily Ration

1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (993 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles (breakfast nachos)$13.50
More about The Daily Ration
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe

4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (2182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Nachos$11.00
Nacho Cheese With Chips$6.00
Nachos No Meat$8.00
More about The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (508 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Nachos$13.50
A House Favorite made from top to bottom with fresh Kettle Chips, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ sauce, Green Onions, Sour Cream and your choice of Pork, Chicken, or Brisket.
More about Edley's BBQ
The Bitter Alibi image

 

The Bitter Alibi

825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Full Nachos$14.00
Full Breakfast Nacho$14.00
Full Breakfast Wonton Nachos$14.00
More about The Bitter Alibi
Cashew image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cashew

149 River Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (795 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos (GF)$10.00
Tortilla chips, house-made chili, cashew cheese, lettuce, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, green onion, jalapeno, & black olives
Jackfruit Nachos (GF)$12.00
Tortilla chips, jackfruit BBQ, cashew cheese, coleslaw, dill ranch, tomato, avocado, green onion
More about Cashew
Item pic

 

Acropolis

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Nachos$9.95
House potato chips baked with feta, mozzarella, shaved gyro meat, red onion, olives, finished with shredded lettuce, tzatziki, basil pesto, and tomato cucumber relish
More about Acropolis
Pickle Barrel image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pickle Barrel

1012 Market St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mucho Nachos$10.00
Tortilla chips with chili, jalapenos, onions, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and chives.
More about Pickle Barrel
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina image

TACOS • TAPAS

Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (456 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tinga Nachos$11.00
Our seasoned, shredded Tinga chicken on a bed of chips with cheese dip. Topped with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Jalapenos!
Steak Fajita Nachos$13.00
A bed of chips topped with Grilled Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers and Cheese Dip.
Chicken Fajita Nachos$12.00
A bed of chips topped with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bell Peppers and Cheese Dip.
More about Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
Doritos Nacho Cheese image

 

Castle Café

1720 S Scenic Hwy, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Doritos Nacho Cheese$1.37
Nacho with Cheese$3.66
More about Castle Café
Banner pic

 

BARQUE

2309 East Main Street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with queso, baked beans, slaw, pickles and a drizzle of BBQ sauce.
More about BARQUE

