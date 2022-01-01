Nachos in Chattanooga
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slick's
309 E Main St, Chattanooga
|Chipotle Chicken Nachos
|$13.00
The Daily Ration
1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga
|Chilaquiles (breakfast nachos)
|$13.50
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga
|BBQ Nachos
|$11.00
|Nacho Cheese With Chips
|$6.00
|Nachos No Meat
|$8.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga
|BBQ Nachos
|$13.50
A House Favorite made from top to bottom with fresh Kettle Chips, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ sauce, Green Onions, Sour Cream and your choice of Pork, Chicken, or Brisket.
The Bitter Alibi
825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA
|Full Nachos
|$14.00
|Full Breakfast Nacho
|$14.00
|Full Breakfast Wonton Nachos
|$14.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cashew
149 River Street, Chattanooga
|Nachos (GF)
|$10.00
Tortilla chips, house-made chili, cashew cheese, lettuce, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, green onion, jalapeno, & black olives
|Jackfruit Nachos (GF)
|$12.00
Tortilla chips, jackfruit BBQ, cashew cheese, coleslaw, dill ranch, tomato, avocado, green onion
Acropolis
2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga
|Greek Nachos
|$9.95
House potato chips baked with feta, mozzarella, shaved gyro meat, red onion, olives, finished with shredded lettuce, tzatziki, basil pesto, and tomato cucumber relish
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pickle Barrel
1012 Market St, Chattanooga
|Mucho Nachos
|$10.00
Tortilla chips with chili, jalapenos, onions, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and chives.
TACOS • TAPAS
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga
|Chicken Tinga Nachos
|$11.00
Our seasoned, shredded Tinga chicken on a bed of chips with cheese dip. Topped with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Jalapenos!
|Steak Fajita Nachos
|$13.00
A bed of chips topped with Grilled Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers and Cheese Dip.
|Chicken Fajita Nachos
|$12.00
A bed of chips topped with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bell Peppers and Cheese Dip.
Castle Café
1720 S Scenic Hwy, Chattanooga
|Doritos Nacho Cheese
|$1.37
|Nacho with Cheese
|$3.66