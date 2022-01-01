Omelettes in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve omelettes
Milk & Honey Chattanooga
135 N Market St, Chattanooga
|Kid Omelette
|$7.00
CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey
1400 Market St, Chattanooga
|Broadbent Omelette
|$13.00
Two Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs* with Broadbent bacon, cheddar, onions, and red peppers. Served with toast of choice.
|Garden Omelette
|$13.00
Two KY Farm Fresh eggs with feta, mushrooms, kale, and diced tomatoes. Served with toast.