Omelettes in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve omelettes

Milk & Honey Chattanooga

135 N Market St, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Omelette$7.00
CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey

1400 Market St, Chattanooga

Avg 2.5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Broadbent Omelette$13.00
Two Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs* with Broadbent bacon, cheddar, onions, and red peppers. Served with toast of choice.
Garden Omelette$13.00
Two KY Farm Fresh eggs with feta, mushrooms, kale, and diced tomatoes. Served with toast.
