Panna cotta in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve panna cotta

Item pic

 

Easy Bistro and Bar

801 Chestnut St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.8 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
COFFEE PANNA COTTA$7.00
Chocolate Espresso Beans.
More about Easy Bistro and Bar
Acropolis image

 

Acropolis - Hamilton Place

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Berry Panna Cotta$5.50
More about Acropolis - Hamilton Place

