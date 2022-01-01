Pies in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve pies
Home Slice Pizza
2000 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$4.00
|Gluten Free Peanut Butter Pie
|$4.00
Proof Bar & Incubator
422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga
|Pork & Oyster Hand Pies
|$12.00
Sequatchie Grove ground pork shoulder, gulf oysters, ranch dressing
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga
|Chili Pie
|$7.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga
|Slice Pecan Pie
|$3.50
|Slice Fudge Pie
|$3.50
|Shepherd's Pie
|$25.00
Mashed potatoes topped with peas, carrots, Edley's smoked pork and cheddar and jack cheese. 6 large portions. Heating from frozen takes roughly 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Acropolis
2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga
|SF Coconut Cream Pie
|$4.75
|Robert Redford Pie
|$4.50
Pecan crust, vanilla and chocolate cream
|Farmers Pie
|$13.00
Roasted Squash, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, feta, parmesan rolled in filo served with pesto and balsamic reduction
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Southside Pizza
612 E Main St, Chattanooga
|10” Red Pie
|$11.00
Tomato Base Cheese Pie
|16" Red Pie
|$14.00
Tomato Based Cheese Pie
|16" 2for20 White Pie
|$20.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Greg's Sandwich Works
6337 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga
|Frito Pie
|$7.49
Fritos, Chili, Cheese, Slaw, Sour Cream, Onion, Jalepeno