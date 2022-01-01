Pies in Chattanooga

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Home Slice Pizza

2000 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Pie$4.00
Gluten Free Peanut Butter Pie$4.00
More about Home Slice Pizza
Proof Bar & Incubator image

 

Proof Bar & Incubator

422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork & Oyster Hand Pies$12.00
Sequatchie Grove ground pork shoulder, gulf oysters, ranch dressing
More about Proof Bar & Incubator
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe

4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (2182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Pie$7.00
More about The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Slice Pecan Pie$3.50
Slice Fudge Pie$3.50
Shepherd's Pie$25.00
Mashed potatoes topped with peas, carrots, Edley's smoked pork and cheddar and jack cheese. 6 large portions. Heating from frozen takes roughly 1 hour and 30 minutes.
More about Edley's BBQ
Item pic

 

Acropolis

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SF Coconut Cream Pie$4.75
Robert Redford Pie$4.50
Pecan crust, vanilla and chocolate cream
Farmers Pie$13.00
Roasted Squash, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, feta, parmesan rolled in filo served with pesto and balsamic reduction
More about Acropolis
16" Red Pie image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Southside Pizza

612 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
Takeout
10” Red Pie$11.00
Tomato Base Cheese Pie
16" Red Pie$14.00
Tomato Based Cheese Pie
16" 2for20 White Pie$20.00
More about Southside Pizza
Greg's Sandwich Works image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Greg's Sandwich Works

6337 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.8 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Frito Pie$7.49
Fritos, Chili, Cheese, Slaw, Sour Cream, Onion, Jalepeno
More about Greg's Sandwich Works
Banner pic

 

BARQUE

2309 East Main Street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Chili Frito Pie$7.49
A hearty portion of Brisket Chili served on a bed of Fritos Corn Chips, topped with shredded cheddar and sour cream.
More about BARQUE

