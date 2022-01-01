Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe

4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (2182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Buffalo Quesadilla$10.00
BBQ Quesadilla$10.00
More about The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
Los 3 Amigos image

 

Los 3 Amigos

3536 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak Quesadilla
More about Los 3 Amigos
The Bitter Alibi image

 

The Bitter Alibi

825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.00
Slammable Quesadilla$9.00
More about The Bitter Alibi
Chipotle Quesadilla image

TACOS • TAPAS

Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (456 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled chicken and cheese in a toasted flour tortilla. Comes with Pico de Gallo & sour cream on the side.
Chipotle Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Cheeses, Creamy Chipotle Sauce. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
A flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with your choice of rice or beans.
More about Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
Mojo Burrito - Red Bank image

 

Mojo Burrito - Red Bank

1800 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
12" Chicken Quesadilla$8.50
Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.
More about Mojo Burrito - Red Bank

