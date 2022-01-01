Quesadillas in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve quesadillas
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Buffalo Quesadilla
|$10.00
|BBQ Quesadilla
|$10.00
The Bitter Alibi
825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
|Slammable Quesadilla
|$9.00
TACOS • TAPAS
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Grilled chicken and cheese in a toasted flour tortilla. Comes with Pico de Gallo & sour cream on the side.
|Chipotle Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Cheeses, Creamy Chipotle Sauce. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
A flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with your choice of rice or beans.