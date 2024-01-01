Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants that serve sopapilla

Los 3 Amigos image

 

Los 3 Amigos - Chattanooga

3536 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sopapilla$2.49
More about Los 3 Amigos - Chattanooga
Main pic

 

Mas Tequila Bar & Grill

4134 Ringgold Road, East Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sopapilla with Ice Cream$5.99
More about Mas Tequila Bar & Grill

