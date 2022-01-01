Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve spaghetti

Pizza Bros image

 

Pizza Bros

1817 broad street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Spaghetti$5.00
Spaghetti and Meatballs$12.00
Marinara, three house made meatballs, parmesan, fresh basil.
Acropolis image

 

Acropolis

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Spaghetti$6.00
Greek Spaghetti$14.50
Greek Spaghetti$12.00
Lightly tossed with olive oil and butter, oregano, garlic and parmesan cheese (no marinara here, except upon request
Herman's Soul Food & Catering image

FRENCH FRIES

Herman's Soul Food & Catering

3821 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti$10.99
Kid's Spaghetti$6.99
Kid's Spaghetti$6.99
