Stew in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Toast

Chattanooga restaurants that serve stew

Cashew image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cashew

149 River Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (795 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Cheesy Broccoli Potato Soup$8.00
Cup Cheesy Broccoli Potato Soup$4.50
More about Cashew
Basecamp Bar and Restaurant image

 

Basecamp Bar and Restaurant - 346 Frazier Ave

346 Frazier Ave, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basecamp Stew$0.00
Pot Roast, Onion, Carrots, Rice, Parmesan, Cheddar, Potatoes, Green Onion, Sour Cream, and Homemade Spicy Black Bean Broth. Served with Oyster Crackers.
For online ordering, select each topping you would like on you Basecamp Stew.
More about Basecamp Bar and Restaurant - 346 Frazier Ave

