Tacos in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve tacos

Food Works image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Food Works

205-C Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 3.8 (592 reviews)
Takeout
CARNITAS TACOS$13.00
More about Food Works
Slick's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slick's

309 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Uncle Robb's Fish Tacos$14.00
Blackened Catfish, Jalapeno Aioli, Cucumber Slaw tossed with Shallot Ginger Sauce, Avocado, on Corn Tortillas.
Substitute Grilled Chicken for only $1!
More about Slick's
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe

4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (2182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Taco$10.00
Single Taco$3.00
More about The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
Los 3 Amigos image

 

Los 3 Amigos

3536 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Taco Salad$8.99
More about Los 3 Amigos
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Tacos (2)$9.00
Chopped Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Onion Straws, spicy Viola sauce, and Cilantro.
Brisket Tacos (2)$11.50
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
Combo Tacos (2)$11.50
More about Edley's BBQ
The Bitter Alibi image

 

The Bitter Alibi

825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
$3 Taco Tuesday$3.00
Mojo Tacos$11.00
Avo Tacos$11.00
More about The Bitter Alibi
Cashew image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cashew

149 River Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (795 reviews)
Takeout
Jackfruit Tacos$10.00
3 corn tortilla with jackfruit BBQ, cashew cheese, green onion, and coleslaw
More about Cashew
Acropolis image

 

Acropolis

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos Appetizer$10.50
Two tacos with fried Atlantic cod, vinaigrette slaw, spicy mayo and fresh cilantro
More about Acropolis
Mexiville Northshore image

FRENCH FRIES

Mexiville Northshore

103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (1773 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Tacos (3)$9.99
Your choice of chicken, steak, carnitas, or chorizo. Topped with fresh onion & cilantro
More about Mexiville Northshore
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Greg's Sandwich Works

6337 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.8 (337 reviews)
Takeout
3 Tacos & Side of Rice$6.00
3 Beef tacos, lettuce, cheese, and a cilantro/tomato/onion mix. Includes a side of Mexican rice.
Taco$1.75
1 beef taco. Lettuce, cheese, and a cilantro/tomato/onion mix.
More about Greg's Sandwich Works
Item pic

TACOS • TAPAS

Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (456 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Two Spicy Tacos with Jumbo Shrimp on a flour tortilla with red cabbage, cucumber, creamy chipotle sauce, mango habanero glaze and cilantro.
Street Taco
Street style tacos served on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa of your choice.
Taco Americano
Flour tortilla with your choice of protein. Topped with Romaine lettuce and cheese.
More about Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
Banner pic

 

BARQUE

2309 East Main Street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Barque Street Tacos
Choice of meat, Tofu or Smoked Portobello and Onion. Warm Corn Tortillas, onion, cilantro, lime and Iacopino's Hot Sauce. (2 per order)
More about BARQUE
TACO MEAL, 4 Person image

 

Pax Breu Ruim

516 E Main St, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACO MEAL, 4 Person$45.00
4 KBBQ Chicken Tacos & 4 Chorizo Potato Tacos; 4 Sides Mexican Street Corn; 4 Cinnamon Sugar Sopapillas
TACO MEAL, 2 Person$25.00
2 KBBQ Chicken Tacos and 2 Chorizo Potato Tacos;
2 Sides Mexican Street Corn;
2 Cinnamon Sugar Sopapillas
ADD-ONS: TACOS & SIDES
These are the individual items included in the various To Go Meals available here to allow you to add more of your favorites to your family's meal! Choose as many as you want!
More about Pax Breu Ruim

