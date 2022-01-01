Tacos in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve tacos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Food Works
205-C Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga
|CARNITAS TACOS
|$13.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slick's
309 E Main St, Chattanooga
|Uncle Robb's Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened Catfish, Jalapeno Aioli, Cucumber Slaw tossed with Shallot Ginger Sauce, Avocado, on Corn Tortillas.
Substitute Grilled Chicken for only $1!
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga
|BBQ Taco
|$10.00
|Single Taco
|$3.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga
|Pork Tacos (2)
|$9.00
Chopped Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Onion Straws, spicy Viola sauce, and Cilantro.
|Brisket Tacos (2)
|$11.50
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
|Combo Tacos (2)
|$11.50
The Bitter Alibi
825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA
|$3 Taco Tuesday
|$3.00
|Mojo Tacos
|$11.00
|Avo Tacos
|$11.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cashew
149 River Street, Chattanooga
|Jackfruit Tacos
|$10.00
3 corn tortilla with jackfruit BBQ, cashew cheese, green onion, and coleslaw
Acropolis
2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga
|Fish Tacos Appetizer
|$10.50
Two tacos with fried Atlantic cod, vinaigrette slaw, spicy mayo and fresh cilantro
FRENCH FRIES
Mexiville Northshore
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C, Chattanooga
|Mexican Tacos (3)
|$9.99
Your choice of chicken, steak, carnitas, or chorizo. Topped with fresh onion & cilantro
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Greg's Sandwich Works
6337 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga
|3 Tacos & Side of Rice
|$6.00
3 Beef tacos, lettuce, cheese, and a cilantro/tomato/onion mix. Includes a side of Mexican rice.
|Taco
|$1.75
1 beef taco. Lettuce, cheese, and a cilantro/tomato/onion mix.
TACOS • TAPAS
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Two Spicy Tacos with Jumbo Shrimp on a flour tortilla with red cabbage, cucumber, creamy chipotle sauce, mango habanero glaze and cilantro.
|Street Taco
Street style tacos served on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa of your choice.
|Taco Americano
Flour tortilla with your choice of protein. Topped with Romaine lettuce and cheese.
BARQUE
2309 East Main Street, Chattanooga
|Barque Street Tacos
Choice of meat, Tofu or Smoked Portobello and Onion. Warm Corn Tortillas, onion, cilantro, lime and Iacopino's Hot Sauce. (2 per order)
Pax Breu Ruim
516 E Main St, Chattanooga
|TACO MEAL, 4 Person
|$45.00
4 KBBQ Chicken Tacos & 4 Chorizo Potato Tacos; 4 Sides Mexican Street Corn; 4 Cinnamon Sugar Sopapillas
|TACO MEAL, 2 Person
|$25.00
2 KBBQ Chicken Tacos and 2 Chorizo Potato Tacos;
2 Sides Mexican Street Corn;
2 Cinnamon Sugar Sopapillas
|ADD-ONS: TACOS & SIDES
These are the individual items included in the various To Go Meals available here to allow you to add more of your favorites to your family's meal! Choose as many as you want!