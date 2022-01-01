Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tamales in
Chattanooga
/
Chattanooga
/
Tamales
Chattanooga restaurants that serve tamales
Los 3 Amigos
3536 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga
Avg 4
(189 reviews)
(1) Tamal
$2.49
More about Los 3 Amigos
TACOS • TAPAS
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga
Avg 4.6
(456 reviews)
Tamale Verde - Chicken (1) A La Carte
$4.00
Pork Tamale (1) A La Carte
$4.00
More about Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
Browse other tasty dishes in Chattanooga
Chicken Parmesan
Gyro Wraps
Collard Greens
Fried Rice
Brisket
Fish And Chips
Fried Ravioli
Cornbread
More near Chattanooga to explore
Canton
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Rome
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Cartersville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hixson
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Ooltewah
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Tullahoma
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Chickamauga
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Knoxville
Avg 4.5
(125 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(842 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston