Wontons in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve wontons

Consumer pic

 

Chen's

2288 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cup Wonton Soup$4.00
More about Chen's
The Bitter Alibi image

 

The Bitter Alibi - 825 Houston St.

825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Full Wonton Nachos$17.00
Half Wonton Nachos$10.00
More about The Bitter Alibi - 825 Houston St.

