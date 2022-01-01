Go
Chatterbox

Traditional Italian-American Cuisine with a Modern Twist.

75 Cooley St

Popular Items

Deanna Salad$17.00
Avocado, pistachios, craisins, gorgonzola cheese, glazed walnuts and shaved parmigiano-reggiano cheese served on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a house-made champagne vinaigrette.
Chicken Parm$24.00
Fried Chicken cutlet smothered in marinara sauce and fresh, melted mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta in marinara sauce.
Chicken Scarapriello$28.00
Your choice of bone-in or boneless chicken served with sausage, sliced potatoes and hot and sweet peppers in our signature scarpriello sauce.
Penne ala Vodka$18.00
Served traditionally. Our homemade vodka sauce does not contain bacon or pancetta*.
Ceasar Salad$14.00
Romaine Lettuce topped with shaved parmigiano-reggiano cheese and croutons. Served with house-made caesar dressing.
Fried Zeppoles$7.00
(4) Homemade, hand-cut dough, deep fried served plain with powdered sugar or with your choice of stuffing.
Cheese Pizza$16.00
Traditional cheese pie on a red sauce base.
Chicken Parm ala Vodka$25.00
Fried Chicken cutlet smothered in vodka sauce and fresh, melted mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta in vodka sauce.
Cavatelli with Broccoli Rabe Sausage$24.00
Cavatelli served with chopped broccoli rabe and sausage in a garlic and oil base.
Garlic Bread$9.00
Served traditionally.
Location

75 Cooley St

Pleasantville NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
