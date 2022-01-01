Go
Chattooga River Lodge

110 Blalock Place

Popular Items

Willie's Boneless Wings$6.00
Crispy outside and tender inside. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
Smashburger$10.95
Fresh, local Choestoea Farms ground beef. Pickles, creamy burger sauce, and thin sliced white onion on a brioche bun.
Macho Man Mozzarella Sticks$7.95
Fried, golden brown delicious Mozzarella Sticks (6) with a zesty tomato sauce.
High Water Burger$11.95
Spice up your life with this addictive take on our 1/3lb burger. Fresh jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese and Ranch dressing.
Willie's Famous Wings$6.00
We cook 'em twice so they're crispy outside and tender inside. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
The Highwaymen Hoagie$6.95
Ham, Salami, Swiss, Pickles, Lettuce and Dijon on a lightly toasted Hoagie Roll. Served with chips.
Don't Stop Grilled Cheesin'$4.95
You’ll want to journey here often for our version of this classic. Your choice of any combination of American, Swiss, and Pepper Jack. Served on sourdough with a side of chips.
Coke$1.95
The classic.
You were always on my... Fries$3.00
Shoestring french fries done just right.
On The Road Again Cheeseburger$11.95
Flame broiled 6oz burger with brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese.
Location

Long Creek SC

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
