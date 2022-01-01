Go
Chatty's Pizzeria

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

56 Reviews

$$

28611 Lake Rd

Bay Village, OH 44140

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

SWEET MEAT$16.00
tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, basil, parmesan, mozzarella & hot honey
VEGETABLE PIZZA$15.00
oil & garlic, spinach, mushroom, roasted pepper, aged cheddar, mozzarella
TOMATO BASIL PIZZA$14.00
tomato sauce, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, basil & parmesan
GRAPE & WALNUT, DINNER PORTION$15.60
spring mix lettuce, red grapes, pickled onion, goat cheese, candied walnuts, champagne vinaigrette
CHEESY BREAD$8.00
toasted bread, oil, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan
"CREATE YOUR OWN" PIZZA
Put your chef hat on and get creative! Make any combination that sounds great to you
ALL PIZZAS COME WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE. YOU CHOOSE YOUR FAVORITE CRUST & SAUCE!
CHATTY'S CHOICE$17.00
rotating special
"sausage & peppers" - tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground italian sausage, red-yellow-green peppers, yellow onion, parmesan cheese
MEATBALL APPETIZER$10.00
roasted and served with tomato sauce, basil & parmesan cheese
PEPPERONI PIZZA$13.75
tomato sauce. mozzarella cheese. pepperoni. pure heaven!
CHEESE PIZZA$12.00
the "classic" cheese pizza with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

28611 Lake Rd, Bay Village OH 44140

