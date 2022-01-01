Go
Toast

Chauncey's Family Dining

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS

5403 rt 7a • $

Avg 4 (198 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5403 rt 7a

Arlington VT

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:15 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:15 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:15 pm - 8:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Reluctant Panther Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Reluctant Panther Restaurant creates an intimate atmosphere offering the best of Southern Vermont’s local foods. We strive to showcase the best of what Vermont has to offer in a unique and exciting way. We believe in sustainability, working with our farmers, cheesemakers and producers to bring you a memorable experience. Under the direction of executive Chef Sigal Rocklin, the menu features innovative, farm-fresh classics that change with the seasons. The expansive list of fine wines, Vermont beers and specialty cocktails perfectly complements the decadent menu.
From the outdoor terrace to the cozy bar, the restaurant exudes an approachable sophistication that enables all of our guests to feel welcomed. The outdoor covered terrace is open seasonally offering Al Fresco dining with views over the gardens and Mount Equinox, the terrace is a picturesque venue for a casual dinner or drinks with friends.

The Crooked Ram

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Seasons Restaurant

No reviews yet

Welcome to Seasons!

Haig's Inc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston