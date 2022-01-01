Go
  Chazitos Latin Cuisine

Chazitos Latin Cuisine

217 U.S. 80

Popular Items

Macho Yuca Fries$12.99
Yuca fries covered in queso, slow-roasted pork and beef, avocado and garlic sauce.
Rice & Beans (gandules)$4.00
Side Chaz Sauce$0.25
Traditional Mofongo$14.99
Crispy plantains, mashed in garlic oil topped with you choice of protein. Served with a choice of (1) side. *Note: Please allow (15) minutes to prepare*
Loko Mofongo$14.99
It's a TRIFONGO! Yuca, sweet plantains, and green plantains mashed in our garlic oil and stuffed with your choice of protein. Served with your choice of (1) side. *Note: Please allow (15) minutes to prepare.*
Cuban Sandwich$12.99
Slow-roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, garlic sauce,and spicy brown mustard on Cuban bread. Served with (1) side.
Puerto Rican Plate$12.99
Spanish rice and beans, roasted pork, avocado and your choice of (1) side.
Boricua Burrito$12.99
Your choice of protein with queso, spanish rice and beans, (1) crispy plantain, and (1) sweet plantain wrapped in a burrito shell. Served with (1) side.
Single Empanada$4.00
Empanadas$12.99
Location

217 U.S. 80

Pooler GA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Red Truck Chazitos Latin Cuisine





