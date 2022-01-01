Chazitos Latin Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
217 U.S. 80
Popular Items
Location
217 U.S. 80
Pooler GA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Red Truck Chazitos Latin Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
B & D Burgers Pooler
Bring on the good times at B&D Burgers!
Since 2001, B&D Burgers has been known for its premium burgers, beer, and service. By only serving top quality, American food and focusing on providing excellent service, B&D Burgers has quickly become a Savannah must for locals and tourist alike. From our famous burgers and alligator sliders, to our delicious fried chicken and salads, B&D Burgers has something totally unique and mouth watering for everyone at the table. Each of our four locations offer its patrons lots of big screen TV’s and a full bar creating the perfect atmosphere for your next get together, big or small. Whether it’s a nice family dinner, a place to watch the big game, or even happy hour drinks, B&D Burgers is never a bad choice. See you soon!
Umami Noodle Bar
Pho Restaurant in Pooler, Georgia.
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Street Food. Real Food.