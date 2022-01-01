Go
Che Fico image
Italian
American

Che Fico

Open today 5:00 PM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

701 Reviews

$$$

838 Divisadero Street

San Francisco, CA 94117

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

838 Divisadero Street, San Francisco CA 94117

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Little Star Pizza

No reviews yet

***The Original * Est 2004***

Fly Bar Divisadero

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beretta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar Crudo

No reviews yet

Bar Crudo is a neighborhood oyster bar serving creative seafood and latin inspired dishes. Providing sustainable seafood and supporting local producers is important within our ideas in developing the menu for our customers. We respect and follow all Covid related rules for the safety of our diners.

Che Fico

orange star4.4 • 701 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston