Italian
American
Che Fico
Open today 5:00 PM - 3:00 AM
701 Reviews
$$$
838 Divisadero Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
838 Divisadero Street, San Francisco CA 94117
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Little Star Pizza
***The Original * Est 2004***
Fly Bar Divisadero
Come in and enjoy!
Beretta
Come in and enjoy!
Bar Crudo
Bar Crudo is a neighborhood oyster bar serving creative seafood and latin inspired dishes. Providing sustainable seafood and supporting local producers is important within our ideas in developing the menu for our customers. We respect and follow all Covid related rules for the safety of our diners.