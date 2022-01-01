Go
Chedda Burger

More Schmancy than Fancy

1314 Foothill Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon Chedda Burger$6.99
Beef Patty, Chedda Cheese, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Green Leaf Lettuce, CB Sauce, Served on a Regular Bun
Mother Hen$6.99
Beef Patty, Over Easy Egg, Bacon, Arugula, Sriracha Mayo, Served on a regular bun
Chedda Tots$3.29
Homemade, chedda infused, tater tots served with a side of our CB sauce
Gluten-free
Green Mile$6.99
Beef Patty, Mac n' Cheese, Bacon, Green Chilies, Whole Grain Mustard, Served on a Regular Bun
Chicken Tenders$4.99
Three fried chicken tenders served with a side of fries or Chedda tots and a small drink
The Chedda Burger$5.99
Beef Patty, Chedda Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Green Leaf Lettuce, CB Sauce, Served on a Regular Bun
Kids Cheeseburger$4.99
Kids sized cheeseburger, plain, served with a side of fries or Chedda tots and a small drink
Dealer$6.99
Beef Patty, Cream Cheese, BBQ Pulled Pork, Fried Jalapenos, Cilantro Ranch
Oreo Shake$3.79
Schwinn$6.99
White chedda, Roasted tomatoes, Mushrooms, Crispy onions, Arugula, Garlic mayo
Location

1314 Foothill Dr.

Salt Lake City UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

