Cheddar Jackson

We are a grilled cheese panini shop, in Historic Jackson Ward, with many vegetarian and vegan options.

SANDWICHES

522 N 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.7 (27 reviews)

Popular Items

Snowing In Space - Big Blue (V) - 12oz$3.50
Single Origin Ethiopian (Certified Fair Trade) Light Roast, with Notes of Ripe Strawberry & Rose. Caffeine: 304mg/12oz Cans
Smoked Robinson$10.00
If you’re looking for Sweet Harmony, this panini is a Quiet Storm of Smoked Gouda and Country Ham, topped with Hot Honey Dijon, made with AR’s Hot Southern Honey.
Swiss Lyss (Turkey & Swiss)$11.00
Sliced Turkey and Swiss, with your choice of toppings, finished with your choice of sauce.
Jesse's Mom$11.00
This delicious panini is a combination of soft creamy Brie, Granny Smith Apples, and tasty Fig Jam.
Impossible Chopped Cheese (VO)$13.00
It's a beautiful thing! Broiled Impossible Burger, chopped & seasoned, smothered with Cheddar Jack Cheese, and topped with your preferred condiments & toppings.
La Colombe Vanilla Draft Latte - 9oz$3.50
The Duval Sisters$8.00
Say hello to Alice & The Aunties! A Grilled Trifecta of Cheese, with Sharp Cheddar, Provolone, and Mozzarella, topped with Bacon Jam.
Fatboy Basquiat (Roast Beef & Cheddar)$12.00
Sliced Roast Beef and Cheddar, with your choice of toppings, finished with a House Made Horseradish Sauce.
Baby Sis$9.00
This little bundle of deliciousness is Pimento Cheese by Birdie's of South Hill, VA, topped with Pickled Jalapeños, and Fresh Tomatoes.
Brooklyn (VO)$10.00
No sleep till Brooklyn! A little Mozzarella, a little Provolone, and a lotta Pepperoni (beef & pork, or veggie), topped with a house made Marinara.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

522 N 2nd St

Richmond VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
