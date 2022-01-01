Go
Cheeburger Cheeburger

Family Friendly Casual Dining!
100% Angus Beef
Hand Cut Fries & Onion Rings
Over 1 million Milkshake Flavors to choose from!

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1593 Niagara Falls Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (3274 reviews)

Popular Items

Signature Shakes 16 oz;$5.75
We made it easy and created milkshake combinations that will make your taste buds dance!
Invent Your Own Mega Milkshake;$10.99
We hand scoop Edy's hard ice cream & blend in your favorite, quality brand products.
Serious 1/2 lb ;$13.29
Hand Crafted, 100% Angus Beef!
Never Frozen. Made to Order.
Choice of side item!
Invent Your Own Vegan Shake 16 oz$8.28
Rich's Oat Milk, Non-Dairy Vanilla Ice Cream. Mixed with Almond milk and your choice of other mix-ins
Invent Your Own Milkshake 16 oz ;)$5.75
We hand scoop Edy's hard ice ream & blend in you favorite, quality brand products.
"We are not responsible for a "brain freeze" due to uncontrolled, rapid consumption!"
Impossible Burger;$14.69
6 oz. Plant Based. Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free.
Grilled on a separate grill
*Classic 1/3 lb$10.19
Jr Classic ;$6.99
A delicious burger for our smaller guests!
Classic 1/3 lb ;$12.29
Hand Crafted, 100% Angus Beef!
Never Frozen. Made to Order.
Choice of side item!
Western Burger$12.69
We roped together our hand-crafted beef patty with Cheddar cheese, BBQ Sauce, Onions Rings, and Bacon.
Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1593 Niagara Falls Blvd

Amherst NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
