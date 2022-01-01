Go
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee

1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd

Popular Items

Cheeky Bowls$10.00
We pack these bowls with protein, rice, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce and pico. (substitute brown rice .50)
Choose your protein and customize with any extras you'd like
Fajitas$16.00
Your choice of meat served over sauteed muchrooms, zucchini, onions, and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans.
Enchiladas$12.50
Three corn tortillas rolled with "tinga" braised chicken and smoked gouda cheese. Baked in verde salsa and topped with mixed cheese. Drizzled with sour cream and black bean sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.
nachos$10.00
Crisp corn chips topped with queso, black beans, lettuce, jalapenos, pico, guac, sour cream, and queso fresco
queso$9.00
Melted white cheese with our without jalapeno puree
Fork and Knife Burritos$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with refried beans, queso, and your choice of filling. Topped with your choice of red cherry tomato or green tomatillo cream sauce. Served with rice.
Shrimp$5.00
Shrimp, mango pico, lettuce and sweet and spicy pineapple chipotle sauce
Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melting cheese and your choice of filling. Comes with chipotle cream, lettuce, and pico. Served with rice.
Street Style Chicken Taco$4.00
Marinated Grilled Steak, Onions, Cilantro, Morita Salsa
House Taco Trio$14.00
Choice of any 3 house tacos. Served with rice and your choice of beans. (No substituting top shelf tacos)
Location

1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd

Suwanee GA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
