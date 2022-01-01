Cheeni Chai + Coffee +Tiffin 2nd Location
Come in and enjoy!
1603 Hillsborough Street
Popular Items
Location
1603 Hillsborough Street
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Irregardless
Come in and enjoy!
Irregardless Christmas Eve Take n' Bake
See you soon!
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Our Raleigh location is in the historic Powerhouse building in downtown Raleigh and features a brewery, restaurant, private event space, game room and patio. Enjoy scratch-made delicious food paired with our Tobacco Road beers brewed at this location.
Trophy Pizza
We are known for our inventive and delicious beer and nationally renowned pizzas. Beer, wine, and full food menu available to go! Follow us on social media to find out more.