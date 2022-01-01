Go
Toast

Cheers Gastropub

Enjoy food from our scratch-made kitchen or some of our handcrafted cocktails!
We have karaoke every night at 9PM!
Cheers!

103 S Dixie Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Handcut Fries$6.00
Fresh hand cut fries!
18" Meat Combo$24.95
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese
Chicken strips$12.00
Hand battered chicken tenderloin strips with your choice of dipping sauce and handcut fries
Pizza bombs$9.00
Pizza dough wrapped around our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese blend and pepperoni
Classic Burger$11.00
½ lb Handmade Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dill Pickles with our House-made Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun
Garlic Parmesan Fries$8.00
Fresh hand cut fries topped with our garlic parmesan blend
10" Meat Combo$14.95
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese
Wings$15.00
8 wings with your choice of sauce
Breadsticks$6.00
3 Breadsticks made from our house-made dough with a side of pizza sauce
18" Cheese Pizza$18.00
Homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese
See full menu

Location

103 S Dixie Way

Roseland IN

Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Waka Dog Cafe

No reviews yet

Best Chicago Dog in town, along with many other delicious home cooked comfort food items!

Danny Boy Draft Works ND

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bantam Chicken and Seafood

No reviews yet

Southern style chicken and seafood.

Tossed Togo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston