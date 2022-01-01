Go
That's What Cheese Said

Specializing in custom gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and mac-n-cheese. Order online for quick pickup!

551 E. Grand River Ave

Popular Items

Buffalo Mac
Crispy, breaded chicken mixed with our spicy buffalo sauce and topped with scallions, celery, and crumbled blue cheese. Served with crumbled BBQ chips to sprinkle on top.
Jalapeno Popper Sandwich
Pepper jack and cheddar cheeses + cream cheese mixed with roasted jalapenos and topped with bacon and jalapeno slices.
Buffalo Sandwich$10.50
Muenster cheese and crispy, breaded chicken mixed with our spicy buffalo sauce and topped with scallions and crumbled blue cheese.
Mac-N-Cheese Stuffed Sandwich
Muenster and colby cheese stuffed with our signature mac-n-cheese
BBQ Sandwich
Gouda and mac-n-cheese + house-smoked pulled pork and locally sourced smoked sausage and sweet & spicy pickles. Sauced with BBQ sauce, Frank's RedHot, and spicy mayo.
Tomato Soup
Served with your choice of baked parmesan croutons or saltines.
Whole BYO Sandwich$6.50
Regular (8 oz) BYO Mac-N-Cheese$5.50
BBQ Mac
House-smoked pulled pork and locally sourced smoked sausage. Sauced with BBQ sauce and Frank's RedHot. Served with crushed BBQ chips to sprinkle on top.
Large (12 oz) BYO Mac-N-Cheese$7.50
Location

East Lansing MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
