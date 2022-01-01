Go
Cheeseburger Baby

Keepin’ it Classic Since 2001

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

1505 Washington Ave • $

Avg 4 (3487 reviews)

Popular Items

Hamburger$10.00
Cheeseburger$12.00
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
French Fries$5.00
Grilled Chicken$10.00
Baby's Favorite$16.00
Veggie Burger$10.00
Cheese Fries$7.00
Jalapeno Cheese Fries$9.00
Bacon Cheese Fries$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1505 Washington Ave

Miami Beach FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
