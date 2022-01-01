Cheeseburger Baby

7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

At 7 SPICES, we provide our guests with all the makings of the perfect evening out in Miami Beach: delicious food, creative cocktails, great music, and an intimate, modern space in which to enjoy it all. Featuring a selection of both authentic and fusion-inspired Mediterranean dishes, our extensive menu offers fresh, flavorful, made-to-order meals for everyone. Pair your favorite dish with one of our signature cocktails, and any occasion becomes a celebration. We invite you to drink, dine, and socialize in our relaxed, elegant space or the outdoor seating. After dinner, settle in for a hookah session, the perfect way to end a perfect evening out with friends.

