Hank's Cheesecakes DNU

Hank's Cheesecakes has been in business since October of 1987. We are a small locally owned business (there really is a Hank), and our cheesecakes are hand-crafted by a team of only 8 very talented people whose goal is to provide you “The best cheesecakes created this side of heaven.”

Our philosophy is very simple: provide the best possible product and a discriminating clientele will buy it.

We bake cheesecakes every day (except Sunday) using our own special recipes that we have developed over the last 30 years. Every cake we make has its very own individual recipe to maximize it's flavor, and is made from the finest ingredients we can buy.

Everything we sell to you is made entirely from scratch except for the chocolate cookies, vanilla wafers and graham & ritz crackers we use to make our crusts. For maximum flavor and texture all of our cheesecakes are mixed and baked to be rich & creamy, decadent, melt in your mouth and send your tastebuds into ecstasy.



