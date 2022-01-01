Go
Toast

Cheesecakes Unlimited

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

1135 Pine St, suite 113 • $$

Avg 3.5 (243 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1135 Pine St, suite 113

Redding CA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

From the Hearth Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Charlew's Tap House

No reviews yet

Pizza. Pasta. Grill. Shasta County's local spot for homemade food and your favorite beers on demand. Follow us on Instagram @CharlewsTapHouse

Chicken Shack

No reviews yet

Skip the Line.
Order Online!

Woody's Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

A comfortable, local Brew Pub with delicious food and artfully crafted beers. Come down and see why we are continually voted "Best in the Northstate"

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston