Cheesesteaks & Shakes

From our Famous Rib-Eye cheesesteaks to our vegetarian choices, you will always find something you are craving at Cheesesteaks & Shakes. Delivery, take-out and dine in.

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

308 Bloomfield Ave • $$

Avg 4 (43 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$3.95
Straight cut fries and salt.
Vanilla$6.95
Made with premium hard ice cream.
Rib-eye Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomato, and onions.
Please note our burgers are made fresh to order and contain a half pound of freshly ground Choice Agnus rib-eye. Please allow us additional time to prepare.
Chicken Cheesesteak$9.95
Grilled chicken with whiz, peppers, and onions.
Beer Battered Onion Rings$5.49
Thick cut onion rings in a beer batter.
Famous Philly Cheesesteak$15.49
Freshly sliced rib-eye with whiz, peppers and onions.
Famous Italian Philly Cheesesteak$10.95
Freshly sliced rib-eye with provolone, hot cherry peppers, and onions.
Chicken Tenders$7.95
Classic chicken tender made from black label white meat chicken breast, served with a side of honey mustard.
Mozzarella Sticks$6.49
Thick cut, served with side of marinara sauce.
Chocolate$6.95
Made with premium hard ice cream
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

308 Bloomfield Ave

Verona NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

