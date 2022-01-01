Go
Toast

Cheesie's Pub & Grub

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

958 W Belmont • $

Avg 4 (1219 reviews)

Popular Items

Seasoned Fries$3.25
Fried Mac N' Cheese Bites$6.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip. 5 per order
Cheese Curds$8.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip.
The OG$8.00
American and Cheddar Cheese Spread on Texas Toast. Served with Tomato Soup Dip.
The Tenderizer$12.00
Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon, fried chicken tenders and tendy sauce on Texas toast. Served w/ ranch.
The Mac$11.00
American cheese, cheddar cheese spread and housemade macaroni and cheese on Texas toast. Served w/ tomato soup dipping sauce.
The Caprese$9.00
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, cracked black pepper and fresh basil on sourdough. Served w/ creamy pesto mayo dipping sauce.
Homemade Fried Pickles$6.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip.
The Frenchie$10.00
American cheese, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, steak-cut French fries, bacon and chives on sourdough bread. Served w/ sour cream.
Tater Tots$3.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

958 W Belmont

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Clark Street Dog

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Burritobee Baja Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Gundis Kurdish Kitchen

No reviews yet

Chicago's first and only Kurdish Eatery serving brunch, lunch and dinner.

Ceres' Table

No reviews yet

The restaurant features regional, Italian-inspired seasonal plates that pay homage to tradition with respect to the technique, process, and history of Italian cuisine. A reflection of the Italian lifestyle, Ceres’ Table has forged meaningful connections with Midwestern farmers in the spirit of cooking with seasonal, local, and sustainable ingredients wherever possible. In continuation of that philosophy, Ceres’ Table will expand and seasonally adjust our menus with what is available in the market and from our purveyors on regular basis.
CT's 100% Italian-focused wine list showcases a sophisticated yet approachable variety, with more than 200 selections available by the bottle and 20 by the glass. Additionally, the craft cocktail program highlights both classics and house specialty cocktails. The bar opens daily at 5pm.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston