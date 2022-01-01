Cheever Tavern
Welcome to Cheever Tavern, where flavorful, hand-made food and drink, prepared with the freshest, locally sourced ingredients, are served in an equally tasteful setting. We’re a contemporary American Tavern situated in historic Norwell Center, with a nod to the past, but a passion for today’s tastes.
33 West Street • $
33 West Street
Norwell MA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
