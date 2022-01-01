Go
Cheever Tavern

Welcome to Cheever Tavern, where flavorful, hand-made food and drink, prepared with the freshest, locally sourced ingredients, are served in an equally tasteful setting. We’re a contemporary American Tavern situated in historic Norwell Center, with a nod to the past, but a passion for today’s tastes.

33 West Street • $

Avg 4.5 (1981 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Harrissa aioli, hot & sour onion
Fish & Chips$19.00
Vodka & ale battered, fries, slaw, tartar
Confit Chicken Wings$12.00
Ranch dressing, lime, Maldon salt
Yvonne's Chicken L'Orange$27.00
Exotic mushroom marsala, truffle zitilini
Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, house hot sauce, ranch aioli, iceberg, pickles, brioche bun
Half Baked Mac & Cheese$16.00
Cheddar, gruyere, Romano, fresh pasta, herbed crumb
Faroe Island Salmon$26.00
Roasted winter vegetables, farro pilaf, brown butter cranberries
Chicken Fingers & Fries$7.00
Cheever Shortrib Burger$16.00
vermont cheddar, iceberg, red onion, smoked tomato aioli, brioche
Free to any guest who has won the Pulitzer Prize.
Bolognese$24.00
short rib, veal, pork, red wine, San Marzano tomatoes, mascarpone cheese, pecorino Romano
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

33 West Street

Norwell MA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
