Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals

We make it fresh. We make it easy. We make it delicious. Available for Pick-Up & Delivery.

4001 Yancey Rd • $

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)

Popular Items

Frenched Chicken Breast Meal$55.00
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken, GF. Choice of sauce for all 4 portions. Includes 4 entree portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls. Sauce served on the side.
Small: Mac and Cheese$6.99
Creamy mac with smoked gouda, white cheddar cheese. VT. Serves 2-3.
Large Harvest Salad$22.00
GF, can be VT. Harvest of roasted squash. House grains, honey crisp apples, walnuts, dried cranberries and chevre. Complimented with an apple honey sage vinaigrette (or choose the lemon basil vinaigrette). Nuts and dressing on side. Serves as 6-8 side salads or 3 entrees, with the addition of a protein
Individual Seared Salmon$10.49
Sustainably Sourced Faroe Islands Scottish Salmon, DF, GF Seared sustainable sourced salmon. Choice of sauce: Rubbed with Smoked Chile and Rosemary Mustard or Lemon Chimichurri (on the side).
Pot Roast Meal$55.00
Shipley Farms Beef, GF. Includes 4 entree portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls
Rio Grande Bowl$14.00
GF, can be VT. Individual Bowl. Carolina Rice, Choice of [Adobo Chicken or Adobo Tofu], Smashed Avocado, Zucchini, Marinated Tomatoes, Chipotle-Cilantro Crema
Salmon Meal$70.00
Sustainably Sourced Faroe Islands Scottish Salmon, GF. Choice of Sauce for all portions. Includes 4 entree portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls. Lemon chimichurri sauce is on the side.
Individual Frenched Chicken Breast$8.49
Springer Mountain Farms, DF, GF. Pan seared French chicken breast. Sauce served on the side.
6-Pack Hamantaschen Pastries$15.00
Available now until sold out.
6 Freshly Baked Hamantaschen. (Each pack contains 2 of each flavor: Lemon Blueberry, Apple Rosemary and Chocolate Raspberry)
+Lemon-Blueberry: Lemon Pastry filled with Local Blueberry Jam and drizzled with Lemon Glaze...
+Apple-Rosemary: Rosemary Pastry filled with Local Apple Butter...
+Chocolate-Raspberry: Chocolate Pastry filled with Local Raspberry Jam and Dipped in Chocolate Ganache..
[Note: there is not a mix and match option]
South End Bowl$14.00
GF, can be VT. Individual Carolina Rice, Choice of Herb Pulled Chicken or Roasted Tofu], Smoked Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Sautéed Greens, Buttermilk Slaw, Aji Dulce Barbecue Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cooking Classes
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4001 Yancey Rd

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
Monday3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
