Chef Ellen

Grab and Go meals for individuals and families. Whole foods, cooked from scratch, and always diet and allergy friendly!

2210 W 69th St Ste 130

Popular Items

Keto - Sesame Beef and Broccoli$11.50
Sirloin Steak, Broccoli, and Carrots in a Keto friendly Sesame Sauce, served with Cauliflower Rice
Slice - Smores Cheesecake$5.50
Graham Cracker Crust with Vanilla Cheese Cake Topped with Toasted Marshmallows and Chocolate Drizzle, and a Girl Scout Smores cookie to finish! A portion of proceeds go back to local scouts!
Classic Beef Stew - Frozen$8.10
*This Soup Will Be Frozen.*
A comfort classic with Beef, Potatoes, Carrots, and more in a Tomato broth.
GF, DF
Slice - Vanilla with Blueberry Topping$5.00
Vanilla Wafer Crust with Vanilla Center Topped with Blueberries and sauce.
Crack Chicken Pasta$10.50
Creamy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Even More Bacon
Tuscan Sausage Pasta$10.50
Italian Sausage with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Spinach and Fresh Basil in a White Wine Cream Sauce Topped with Parmesan Cheese
Crack Chicken Pasta - Family Portion$38.00
Creamy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Even More Bacon
Crack Chicken Pasta - Double Portion$20.00
Creamy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Even More Bacon
Chicken Enchilada Bowl$10.50
Shredded Chicken and Enchilada Sauce over a Bed of Rice Topped with Cheese and Black Olives and a Side of Sour Cream
GF
Slice - Brownie Bottom White Chocolate Raspberry$5.00
Brownie Crust with White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake topped with Whipped Cream and Fresh Raspberry
Location

Sioux Falls SD

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
