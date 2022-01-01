Go
Main picView gallery

chef hiro

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1297 parsons ave

Columbus, OH 43206

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1297 parsons ave, Columbus OH 43206

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beyond The Brix
orange star4.4 • 526
970 Parsons Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Texas Steele BBQ
orange star5.0 • 29
1179 Jaeger Street Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
The Brown Bag Deli
orange star4.6 • 1,210
898 Mohawk St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
orange starNo Reviews
900 Mohawk Street Columbua, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Hey Hey Bar & Grill
orange star4.7 • 271
361 E Whittier St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Shrimp Lips Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
1622 Parsons Ave Columbus, OH 43207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Columbus

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Pickup

pickup bag icon

chef hiro

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston