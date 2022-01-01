Chef Lance's On Phillips
Full service downtown Sioux Falls restaurant with beer and wine by Chef Lance. Reservations not required but highly recommended.
SEAFOOD • BBQ
431 N. Phillips Ave Suite 100
Attributes and Amenities
Location
Sioux Falls SD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
